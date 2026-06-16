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Crime

Man charged for alleged car chase in Far East El Paso

Horizon City Police
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Published 5:13 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Horizon City Police said it arrested and charged a man for allegedly leading police on a pursuit in Far East El Paso Monday.

At 3:06 p.m. Monday, police noticed a Luis Angel Castro allegedly speeding in the Eastlake Boulevard area in Far East El Paso. He went 66 mph when the speed limit was 45 mph, Horizon Police said.

Police went on a short pursuit after the Castro failed to stop for them.

During the chase, Castro allegedly drove dangerously by cutting off other drivers and almost causing a crash, police said.

Police stopped Castro at the 14000 block of Paso Del Este Drive, which is north of Eastlake Boulevard, and arrested him.

They sent him to the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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