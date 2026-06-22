3 arrested after stabbing investigation, brief standoff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people following a stabbing investigation at a Far East El Paso grocery store. The suspects were arrested after a brief standoff at an apartment in West El Paso.

Saturday, deputies went to the Vista Market grocery store off Montana Avenue in Far East El Paso at 8:51 p.m. Deputies learned four people left the area before law enforcement showed up, EPCSO said.

The preliminary investigation revealed two men allegedly assaulted two people. During the alleged assault, one of the suspects stabbed both victims and caused serious injuries, EPCSO said.

EPCSO's Special Operations Unit then launched an investigation to find the suspects and victims. The sheriff's office said the victims were at a local hospital getting treatment.

Deputies found a suspect vehicle behind a mobile home at the 15500 block of Sun Beam Drive, which is in the Homestead Meadows North area, EPCSO said. A search warrant was obtained and investigators found evidence in the vehicle.

Sunday, deputies found two people involved in the alleged assault, EPCSO said.

Law enforcement arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Jonathan Cardenas, EPCSO said. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief. His bond totaled $267,500.

They also arrested 22-year-old Felipe De Jesus Cardenas, who was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a $15,000 bond.

Isaiah Cardenas (left) and Felipe Cardenas (right)

(Courtesy: EPCSO)

Further investigation led deputies to an apartment at the Retreat at Mesa Hills, EPCSO said. Both suspects were there, and Isaiah Cardenas went into the apartment.

EPCSO said he, his brother, sister and mother barricaded themselves into the apartment.

Investigators got a search warrant for the apartment, and EPCSO's Crisis Negotiations Team and SWAT went to help with the operation.

After a brief standoff, the family surrendered.

A third person, 24-year-old Zaithed Janet Cardenas was charged with hindering apprehension of a wanted person with a $3,000 bond, EPCSO said.

Zaithed Janet Cardenas

(Courtesy: EPCSO)

All three arrested booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.