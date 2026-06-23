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Chuco Tango gang member arrested for alleged parole violation

EL PASO COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE PRECINCT #6
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Published 10:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the El paso County Constable's Office Precinct Six said deputy constables arrested a Chuco Tango gang member for allegedly violating his parole.

According to the constable's office, deputy constables with Precincts Six and Four went to a home at the 3100 block of Douglas Avenue near Montana Avenue in Central El Paso Monday. They were looking for 36-year-old Jonathan Samaniego, who was wanted on a felony parole violation warrant.

Samaniego is a confirmed Chuco Tango gang member on parole with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Assault on a peace officer, the constable's office said.

Deputies found one of Samaniego's family members, who confirmed he was inside, according to the constable's office. Inside, they found Samaniego in the basement and took him into custody.

The constable's office said deputies arrested him for the felony parole warrant and sent him to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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