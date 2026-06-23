Skip to Content
Crime

Woman wished pug would ‘just pass away already,’ charged for animal cruelty: EPCSO

By
Published 3:56 PM

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- A 26-year-old woman faces an animal cruelty charge after El Paso County Animal Welfare officers found an underweight pug, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

June 17, Animal Welfare went to a home on the 100 block of NW 2nd Street in Fabens. PAWsitive Rescue reported a dog in poor condition, EPCSO said, calling for a welfare check.

EPCSO said officers found a 6-year-old underweight pug named Toby.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Deputies with the sheriff's office identified Toby's owner as Kimberly America Frescas. She told investigators Toby had been sick for more than two weeks and didn't give him proper veterinary care, EPCSO said.

She said she wished Toby would "just pass away already," according to the sheriff's office.

Animal Welfare officers took Toby from the home and sent him to get medical treatment, the sheriff's office said. His veterinary records said he weight half the average weight of an adult male pug.

Monday, detectives got a warrant for Frescas on an animal cruelty charge, EPCSO said. They arrested and booked her into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $4,000 bond.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
animal cruelty
fabens
pug

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.