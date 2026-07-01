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Crime

ABC-7 to speak with brother of victim of deadly hit-and-run linked to former New Mexico GOP treasurer

Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C.
By
Published 10:53 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The family of a Andrew Brown, who died in an alleged hit-and-run, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former treasurer of the Republican Party of New Mexico. ABC-7 will speak with Brown's brother, Antonio, Wednesday.

According to documents ABC-7 obtained, Kimberly Skaggs allegedly hit and killed Andrew with her SUV and left without helping. Andrew rode his bike when he was hit.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, and alleged Skaggs failed to drive with reasonable care, traveled at an excessive speed, failed to keep a proper lookout and left the scene without rendering aid.

Skaggs faces criminal charges of knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Andrew Brown
Kimberly Skaggs

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