4th suspect in Young Park mass shooting in court

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The trial for the last of the four teens accused of a mass shooting that left three dead began Wednesday afternoon. Gustavo Dominguez was 17 years old at the time and faces three counts of first-degree murder.

The mass shooting happened at Young Park on March 21, 2025, three teen died as a result. 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez, and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada. The shooting also injured more than a dozen people who were attending an unsanctioned car show at the park.

Prosecutors showed bodycam footage from Las Cruces Police Sergeant Derek Duran. He said it was "chaos" when he arrived at the shooting scene as everyone tried to leave at the same time either by car or by foot.

The video showed a man who yelled, "It was the Riveras! I know it!"

Bodycam video also showed Duran and another officer treating gunshot wounds.

In February, brothers Tomas and Nathan Rivas were convicted of three counts of first-degree murder.

In April, the third and youngest suspect, Josiah Ontiveros, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and not guilty on conspiracy charges.