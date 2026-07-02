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Crime

Plane tied to Mexican drug lords arrest on display at War Eagles Air Museum

KVIA
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Published 12:03 PM

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KVIA) -- The War Eagles Air Museum will display a plane connected to the arrest of Joaquín Guzmán López and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada Garcia, one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel. The display comes after the museum entered a memorandum of understanding with the FBI El Paso Field Office.

The plane on display brought the two to Borderland, where they were arrested.

"El Mayo" Zambada Garcia was arrested during a coordinated federal investigation, according to the museum. The plane, a King Air aircraft, became a key element of that case.

The son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, was also arrested.

The museum said the display and partnership with the FBI El Paso teaches people how aviation plays a role in crime prevention and criminal use. It also comes nearly a year since Zambada Garcia's arrest in July 2025.

Visitors can see the plane at the museum, which is at the Dona Ana County International jetport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

ABC-7 will have the full story in our evening newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia
Joaquín Guzmán López
King Air aircraft
Sinaloa Cartel
War Eagles Air Museum

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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