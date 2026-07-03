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Crime

2 US Army members arrested for allegedly trying to cross into Mexico with firearms

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Published 6:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, two men, who are also members of the U.S. Army, were arrested for trying to cross into Mexico with firearms, according to the Mexico Federal Attorney General's Office, or Mexico Attorney's Office (FGE).

It happened at the Bridge of the Americas.

The FGE said it's illegal to enter Mexico with firearms. The National guard detained them and transferred them to the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic.

The two were released at 2:40 p.m.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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