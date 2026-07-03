Skip to Content
Crime

Man charged for allegedly following woman into Circle K restroom

EPCSO
By
New
Published 1:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it charged a man for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a woman into the restroom at a gas station.

EPCSO said on June 29, deputies went to a Circle K near the Eastlake Marketplace Center off Rojas Drive. Someone had reported 36-year-old Ivan Abraham Ponce as a "suspicious individual."

During an investigation, deputies watched surveillance video showing Ponce standing near the restrooms and allegedly following a woman after she went in. The woman reported she thought someone was trying to watch or record her, EPCSO said.

Detectives got an arrest warrant charging Ponce with voyeurism with a bond set at $10,000.

Thursday, EPCSO said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit found and arrested Ponce in East El Paso.

EPCSO booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Circle K
el paso county sheriff's office
Ivan Abraham Ponce

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.