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El Paso boxer Kayla Gomez arrested for allegedly assaulting step-aunt

EPPD
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Published 3:36 PM

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The Anthony Police Department arrested and charged El Paso boxer Kayla Gomez for allegedly assaulting her step-aunt Saturday, according to arrest documents ABC-7 obtained.

Saturday, an Anthony Police Department officer went to a home near Anthony High School after hearing about an assault. The victim told the officer she reportedly got into an argument with Gomez over party decorations for Gomez' daughter, according to documents.

The victim alleged Gomez punched her and couldn't remember how many times because she was "blacking out," according to documents.

The victim said once she gained consciousness, she saw family members trying to stop Gomez from trying to continue to assault.

According to documents, the victim had had an injury on her mouth and felt discomfort on both sides of her face.

She also alleged Gomez was the primary aggressor in the argument, documents said.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Anthony Police Department
Kayla Gomez

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