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Crime

Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo’ asks for medical prison facility for life sentence

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Published 5:11 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada asked a federal judge to serve his life sentence at a medical prison facility, according to documents ABC-7 obtained.

Zambada's attorneys filed a memo that said he accepted his life sentence and mentioned the 76-year-old's age-related health issues.

His attorney asked the court to recommend a federal medical center capable of providing long-term treatment. Documents redacted details about his health conditions, but said they're likely to exacerbate as Zambada ages.

"He will need ongoing access to medical care, and it is requested this be considered in assessing an appropriate designation," the documents said.

Additionally, his attorneys argued Zambada's sentenced should be carried out in a manner following federal obligation to provide appropriate medical care to every prisoner, according to documents.

In 2024, Zambada was arrested near El Paso with Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of Joeaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Zambada later pleaded guilty to federal charges.

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Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada

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