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El Paso deputies issue 265 citations during ‘Operation Slow Down’ on Transmountain Road

EPCSO
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New
Published 10:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced it executed "Operation Slow Down" to reduce dangerous driving on Transmountain Road.

EPCSO said the operation lasted six days and involved highly-visible law enforcement presence.

Within six days, deputies did 292 traffic stops. On average, deputies did 48 traffic stops and gave 44 citations a day, according to the sheriff's office.

At the end of the operation, the sheriff's office issued 265 citations and warnings:

  • 204 speeding citations
  • 27 citations for no insurance
  • 16 driver's license violation citations
  • 12 registration violation citations
  • 2 citations for failing to exit a lane for an emergency vehicle
  • 1 citation for an unrestrained child
  • 2 possession of THC/marijuana reports
  • 2 traffic warrant referrals to Justice of the Peace Precinct 7
  • 77 written warnings

"Our goal is not to issue citations, it's to save lives," Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "When drivers see deputies out enforcing traffic laws, they're reminded to slow down and make safer choices behind the wheel."

Additionally, EPCSO didn't report any crashes in the area during the six-day period.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
Transmountain Road

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Gabrielle Lopez

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