Community advocates for couple killed in hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Clint breakfast restaurant has been raising money for the couple killed in Sunday's crash on Loop 375 near Yarbrough.

El Paso police charged 21-year-old DavidMcCall for allegedly crashing into Alfredo and Miriam De La Torre while they rode on a motorcycle.

Their daughter frequently went to Coffee Waffle in Clint. The restaurant started a "waffle fundraiser" throughout the week of July 19 to provide proceeds to the De La Torre family.

Manager Erica Gallardo said the decision came after she found out one of the restaurant's regulars lost her parents.

"It really hit close to home when I found out that it was her family, you know," Gallardo said. "It really is crazy and puts it into perspective how crazy things could just happen. It's heartbreaking. And to know that that a family lost their their mom, their father and, you know, their families as well."

One person who knows the feeling of a loss like this is Lupita Hernandez, who lost her son in a crash.

"Sll these courts, the system is a failure, a slap on the wrist where they let these impaired drivers out with $1,000 bond, and they're out the next day," Hernandez said.

She has been fighting for change, including for police to have more checkpoints and harsher punishments.

"You didn't just destroy your life. You also destroy the family," she said. "And you brought pain and grief into their life because now we don't get to be with our loved ones." You still get to go home. You still get to go where you need to go."

If you wish to donate to the De La Torre's family, you can visit their GoFundMe page here.