‘You’re a dead terrorist b****:’ Man allegedly threatens US Forest Service officer at Las Cruces court

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Silver City man has been charged with threatening a U.S. Forest Service officer at a Las Cruces court after a sentencing hearing, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico said Tuesday.

Court documents alleged that on June 11, 55-year-old Fred Andrew Berry appeared in a Las Cruces federal court for a sentencing hearing related to previous violations on U.S. Forest Service land, the attorney's office said.

After the hearing, a U.S. Forest Service officer attending court approached Berry to issue two citations: one for keeping a campfire during fire restrictions and one for improperly disposing trash, a news release said.

After receiving the citations, Berry allegedly threatened the officer, the attorney's office said.

Documents alleged Berry said, "Just know that if I see you in the streets, you're a dead terrorist b****."

Officials said a Bureau of Land Management ranger and a courtroom security officer witnessed the alleged dthreat.

The courtroom security officer heard Berry allegedly say, "I said what I said," when asked whether the statement was a threat, according to the news release.

Berry is charged with making threats to a federal law enforcement officer and will remain in custody pending trial. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.