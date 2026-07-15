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Crime

El Paso man arrested on multiple child sex crime warrants

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Published 4:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man wanted on multiple child sex crime warrants is now in custody, according to the El Paso County Constable Office, Precinct Three.

Deputies learned Ivan Jade Zacarias was wanted several outstanding felony warrants. The offenses included one count of child sexual abuse and two counts of child sexual assault, according to the constable's office.

The warrants' bond totaled $90,000.

Deputy constables asked the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for help, and conducted surveillance at the 8400 block of Villanova in Lower Valley El Paso. Deputies confirmed he was in a home there.

According to the constable's office, family members were unwilling to surrender Zacarias. Deputies eventually took him into custody on the outstanding warrants.

Zacarias booked into the El Paso County Jail.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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