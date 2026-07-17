ICE arrests woman on probation with crystal meth trafficking conviction: DHS

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Homeland Security said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a convicted meth trafficker from Mexico Wednesday. ICE said Martha Sias, who's from Mexico and has a green card, is amendable to removal proceedings because of her criminal history. She was on probation at the time of her arrest, according to court documents.

According to documents filed by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Sias was arrested after authorities found crystal meth in her SUV at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry Jan. 12, 2022.

At the time, a Customs and Border Protection officer conducted operations to identify vehicles or people that may be trying to smuggle illegal items. The officer approached a Ford Expedition with New Mexico registration, which Martha Sias drove, documents said. Her husband, Oscar Ochoa, was also in the Ford.

The officer initiated an x-ray scan of the Ford and found "odd shaped bundles," according to documents.

During questioning, Sias said they went to Juarez to sign up customers for OMNILIFE supplements she sold, documents said.

When asked if she was bringing in any plants, fruits, meat, alcohol, tobacco, firearms, drugs or anything illegal, Sias said "no." Documents noted she also said no when asked if anyone paid or threatened her to bring anything illegal into the U.S. or to take anything from the U.S. into Mexico.

Officers noticed the Ford's doors seemed "unusually heavy" and had difficulty opening them during the inspection, documents said. Officers then sent Sias and Ochoa to a secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, Sias drove the Ford through an x-ray, which found "anomalies" in both rear doors, prompting a full vehicle search.

CBP officers found several taped bundles hidden in the rear door panels. In total, officers found 18 bundles, documents said.

The bundles tested positive for methamphetamines with a weight of 20.6 pounds.

Authorities arrested Sias and Ochoa. CBP contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for state referral and prosecution. At the time, the couple was released form the scene pending further state investigation, documents said.

According to court documents, in October 2025, Sias pleaded guilty to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance -- a second-degree felony. She was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Friday, a DHS spokesperson said Sias will receive full due process and has an upcoming hearing after her arrest Wednesday.

“Possessing a green card is a privilege, not a right. Under our nation’s laws, our government has the authority to revoke a green card if our laws are broken and abused," the DHS spokesperson said.