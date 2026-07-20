El Paso CBP officer indicted for alleged false reporting on chokehold

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from El Paso appeared in federal court after being indicted for alleged false reporting of excessive use of force, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas said Monday.

Court documents said 52-year-old Jesus Espinosa allegedly used unreasonable force -- including a chokehold -- to detain someone, resulting in bodily injury in August 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said an indictment alleged Espinosa knowingly and willingly made false and fraudulent statements and representations in his answers to his supervisor's questions about the incident.

Espinosa allegedly claimed the person he detained was aggressive and non-compliant, which caused an incorrect report of assault on a federal officer instead of a true report detailing excessive use of force, officials said.

Espinosa was indicted July 15 and indicted July 17. His initial court appearance happened the same day of his indictment.

He is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and once count of false statement to a U.S. government agency.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the deprivation of rights charge and up to five years for the false statement.