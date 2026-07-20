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Crime

El Paso man charged for allegedly stealing repossessed car, crossing into Juarez

EPCSO
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Published 11:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with theft of property and criminal trespass after allegedly stealing a repossessed car and crossing it into Juarez, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.

On July 10 at 9:32 p.m., deputies responded to a reported stolen vehicle at a repossession lot on the 12700 block of Sgt. Figueroa Street.

EPCSO said deputies determined a black Dodge Charger, valued at $24,284, had been lawfully repossessed from its owner -- Kevin Alonso Arceo -- earlier that day and was later stored in the lot.

Later that evening, the Arceo allegedly entered the property illegally, caused $1,000 in damage and stole the car, EPCSO said.

Shortly after the theft, deputies learned the Charger crossed into Juarez, according to EPCSO. U.S. Customs and Border Protection coordinated with the sheriff's office to identify Arceo as a suspect.

On July 15, deputies found Arceo on the 11700 block of Montana Avenue, near the intersection with Saul Kleinfeld Drive in East El Paso.

EPSCO arrested and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $8,500 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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