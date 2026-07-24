Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking, stabbing roommate in his sleep

ANTHONY, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after allegedly hitting and stabbing his roommate in his sleep, according to the Mesilla Marshals Office.

According to the Mesilla Marshals Office, its Detective and Crime Scene Team went to Anthony, New Mexico, to help Anthony Police after a report of a stabbed and collapsed man at an RV park July 2.

The injured man reportedly shared an RV with his friend, Alejandro Mustafat, who used to be in the military, officials said.

Mustafat, allegedly hit the victim with his fist while he was sleeping on the couch.

Mustafat allegedly stabbed the victim repeatedly while he tried to defend himself, the marshals office said.

The victim escaped and ran to the RV park office, where a witness called 911.

Mustafat allegedly left the area and drove to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office sub-station on Anthony Drive and called 911 to report he was stabbed, officials said.

Anthony Police and deputies arrived and saw blood on Mustafat's face and clothing. He allegedly told authorities he was "brutally stabbed" by his friend.

The Mesilla Marshals Crime Scene Team found a bloody knife at the RV park, and Anthony police helped determine Mustafat wasn't stabbed.

The victim went to an El Paso hospital for serious injuries, officials said. Detectives said he had 26 knife wounds on his body and head.

A district judge ordered Mustafat to stay incarcerated and considered a danger to the victim and public on July Wednesday, according to officials.