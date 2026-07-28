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Crime

High-speed chase ends with crash, officer tackles motorcyclist

EPPD
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Published 6:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released body camera footage on social media Tuesday showing a high-speed chase involving a motorcycle.

EPPD said in the post the motorcyclist fled from officers near Zaragoza and I-10 East on July 16.

In the body camera footage, a motorcyclist can be seen passing the an officer on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed, who tried issuing a traffic stop.

The motorcyclist is seen in the video maneuvering around traffic in the area and eventually loses control of the motorcycle and crashes.

One officer's body camera shows the officer ordering the motorcyclist to get on the ground and tackles the motorcyclist. More officers arrived at the scene and placed the individual in handcuffs.

Below is the edited video that the department released reminding drivers not to make a "minor mistake into a felony."

(Courtesy: EPPD)

ABC-7 has reached out to the EPPD for more information regarding the chase.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
CHASE
crash
el paso
motorcycle
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Armando Ramirez

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