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Crime

Off-duty officer helps 1-year-old left alone in running vehicle at Horizon Walmart

Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/20/2025
MGN, freepik
Acquired Through MGN Online on 06/20/2025
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Published 4:23 PM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- An off-duty police officer helped a 1-year-old child left alone in a running vehicle last Thursday, according to the City of Socorro. It happened at a Walmart on Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road.

According to the city, a Walmart employee flagged down an off-duty Socorro Police Department officer. The officer asked emergency medical personnel and the Horizon City Police Department for help.

The child was evaluated at store.

The city said no one was arrested and an investigation will be presented through a non-arrest process for consideration of a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.

"This incident serves as an important reminder that young children should never be left unattended inside a vehicle, even when the vehicle is running," the city said. "Circumstances can change quickly, and a young child may be unable to protect themselves or seek help."

The Socorro Police Department took the lead in the investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
City of Socorro
Socorro Police Department

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Gabrielle Lopez

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