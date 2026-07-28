Teen accused of killing 13-year-old enters involuntary manslaughter plea

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) –- Monday, the defendant in the trial of 13-year-old Chris Carnero entered a plea of involuntary manslaughter and negligent use of a firearm by a person under the age of 19, according to Doña Ana County District Attorney Fernando Macìas.

The defendant, also 13 years old, faces up to two years in a juvenile detention center. That sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Macìas says there is a notable difference in this case as compared to the Young Park shooting trials.

"There is a huge difference between a first degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. That in itself dictates part of what the sentence can be. But the age of the child was notably younger than the individuals in the Young Park shooting," Macìas said.

Macìas said the maximum sentence for a 13-year-old is two years in a juvenile facility, regardless of what the crime is. He said the DA's office will ask for the maximum penalty.

Macìas said the age of teens involved in shootings is getting younger.

"So that started people thinking, well, shouldn't we be able to impose more stringent penalties on children that are younger but still committing crimes at an adult level? So that's that's what's triggered some of the discussion," he said. "But in this situation it's an involuntary manslaughter charge. It is not a first degree."

Macìas said there should be an expansion of the opportunity to prosecute and keep children incarcerated if they are killing with the intent to do that. However, he said this case is different.

"Involuntary manslaughter is the lowest level of charge related to the killing of an individual. So I don't know, and I don't want to speculate or guess that the legislature is going to be very enthusiastic in making that change," Macias said.

The mother of 13-year-old Chris Carnero released a statement after a motion hearing Monday.

"This fight has never just been about the law; it has always been about Chris. Chris was an absolutely incredible person whose enormous capacity for love touched every single person he met. The light he brought into this world continues to shine, and it is his spirit that has guided us through our darkest days. The outpouring of love we are seeing now is a direct reflection of the love Chris gave so freely during his life," Carnero said.

Janel Carnero, Chris's mother, has been outspoken against juvenile crime and gun violence since her son was killed in March.

Carnero will also speak about the verdict and how she plans to move forward.