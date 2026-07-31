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Tomas Rivas gets 3 consecutive life sentences for deadly Young Park shooting

KVIA/File
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Published 9:59 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Friday, Thomas Rivas received three consecutive life sentences for the deadly shooting that happened at Young Park in Las Cruces. He has 90 years before he's eligible for parole.

Three teenagers -- 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 17-year-old Jason Gomez and 18-year-old Dominick Estrada -- died in the March 2025 shooting. More than a dozen other people were injured.

Rivas was found guilty under the theory of depraved mind murder on Feb. 16.

His younger brother, Nathan Rivas, has a sentencing scheduled for Oct. 9.

The next scheduled sentencing for those convicted in the Young Park shooting is Sept. 11 for Gustavo Dominguez. He was most recently found guilty on July 1.

Dominguez filed a motion requesting for a new trial, which is set for Sept. 2. If the motion is denied, his sentencing will take place as scheduled.

Article Topic Follows: Crime
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