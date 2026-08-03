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Crime

7 arrested during targeted sex offender registration operation: Sheriff’s office

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Published 4:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged seven people during a targeted operation that ensures compliance with Texas sex offender registration laws. Monday, the sheriff's office said Operation Adam's Watch involved the U.S. Marshals Services.

Authorities conducted home and workplace compliance checks for registered sex offenders required to report to the sheriff's office, it said. Its Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit is responsible for monitoring registered sex offenders who reside in the unincorporated areas of El Paso County outside the city limits.

EPCSO said deputies conducted 398 home verifications, 55 workplace verifications and 33 follow-up investigations.

As a result, SORT deputies made two arrest warrants for violations of sex offender registration requirements.

The operations also resulted in these arrests, EPCSO said:

  • Tommy Jay McCorkle, 44, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements. No bond.
  • Keith Baker, 35, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements. No bond.
  • Bobby McGilveary, 64, for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements. No bond.
  • Wesley Frye, 48, for a Parole Violation. No bond.
  • Ronnie Wayne Padgett, 60, for a Parole Violation (Indecency with a Child by Contact). No bond.
  • Alberto Lujan, 34, for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14. Bond totaled $110,000.
  • Sydney Bryant, 52, for a Parole Violation (Indecency with a Child by Contact). Bond: No bond.

Tommy Jay McCorkle
Keith Baker
Bobby McGilveary
Wesley Frye
Ronnie Wayne Padgett
Alberto Lujan
Sydney Bryant

(Photo courtesies: EPCSO)

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