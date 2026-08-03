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Bench warrant issued after former NMSU basketball player fails to appear in court for hazing case

NMSU
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Updated
today at 1:02 PM
Published 10:31 AM

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.): Deshawndre Washington is playing at a basketball tournament in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, ABC-7 learned.

Washington is currently playing overseas at the Decathlon Lebanese Basketball Championship 2025-2026, according to MTV Lebanon Sports.

He signed with Sagesse Sports Club, which is based in Lebanon. According to a post the team, Washington signed with Sagesse in May.

ABC-7 reached out to Washington's attorney about his absence in court.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Monday, former New Mexico State University basketball player Deshawndre Washington failed to appear in court. He faces charges for his alleged role in a 2022-23 hazing case.

Washington was scheduled to stand trial in Las Cruces Monday. Judge Conrad Perea issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The trial will resume when he's in custody. This is the sixth time his trial has been delayed.

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