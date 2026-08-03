El Paso man sentenced 50 years for string of violent felonies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 22-year-old man received a 50-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to violent felony offenses that happened over a five-month period, the 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday. Hekter Carreto robbed a smoke shop, sexually assaulted and employee and left her unconscious behind the business, according to a news release.

On March 28, 2025, Carreto entered a Northeast El Paso smoke shop, attacked and sexually assaulted an employee and left her unconscious. He also robbed the cash register before leaving, the DA's office said.

For the March 2025 attack, Carreto was sentenced to 50 years imprisonment on three felony offenses of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse sexually, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery, the DA's office said.

At the time of the robbery, Carreto was on bond for spitting on El Paso police officers after an arrest for public intoxication in January 2025, the DA's office said. He received a 10-year sentence for harassment of a public servant.

After his arrest for the robbery and sexual assault, law enforcement identified Carreto as a suspect in two other incidents: a November 2024 sexual assault of a teenager in her apartment and a January 2025 burglarizing of a Northeast home, officials said.

Carreto received 20-year sentences for burglary of a habitation intend other felony and sexual assault of a child for the November attack, the DA's office said. For the January break-in, he received a 20-year sentence for burglary.

The district attorney's office said Carreto's sentences will run concurrently.

"This Defendant caused profound trauma to multiple victims and demonstrated an exceptionally dangerous and escalating pattern of violence," said District Attorney James Montoya. "We are proud of the swift work of our team to bring this case to resolution. El Paso is safer with this Defendant removed from our community."