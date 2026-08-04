2 arrested after allegedly evading arrest, crashing stolen vehicle in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department said it arrested and charged two men after they allegedly failed to stop for authorities in a stolen vehicle, an EPPD spokesperson confirmed with ABC-7.

A news release said 22-year-old Angel Aaron Flores from Horizon was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with a vehicle and failing to stop or render aid for a crash.

Additionally, 18-year-old Rafael De Jesus Bustillos from San Elizario was charged with evading arrest, aggravated robbery and assaulting a peace officer, police said.

EPPD said its Auto Theft Task Force investigated an aggravated robbery that happened Sunday. Officers found the stolen vehicle Monday and asked the Texas Department of Public Safety for help with a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop, and a crash happened, police said. The vehicle became inoperable at the

Tuesday, the El Paso Police Department said it arrested two men for aggravated robbery after they allegedly failed to stop for authorities.

Monday, EPPD's Auto Theft Task Force investigated an aggravated robbery that happened Sunday, according to a news release.

Officers found the vehicle Monday and asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to do a traffic stop. The driver allegedly refused to stop, and a crash happened, police said.

The vehicle became inoperable on Dyer Street just north of Hercules Avenue, according to EEPD.

Officers arrested Flores and Bustillos and booked them into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Angel Aaron Flores (left) and Rafel de Jesus Bustillos (right).

Flores has no bond and Bustillos' bond totaled $61,000, according to jail records.