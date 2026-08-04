Man charged with animal cruelty after 100 animals rescued in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 61-year-old man was charged with animal cruelty after an investigation led to the rescue of 100 animals in San Elizario, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Santos Gordillo Torres faces four counts of cruelty to livestock animals, the sheriff's office said.

EPCSO said deputies went to the 13500 block of Chicken Ranch Road in San Elizario to help the county's Animal Welfare Unit with an animal cruelty investigation.

During the investigation, the home owner surrendered several animals that needed immediate veterinary care, EPCSO said.

Detectives documented livestock showing signs of neglect through malnourishment, lack of proper food and water, untreated medical conditions and unsanitary living conditions, the sheriff's office said. Investigators also found neglected animals at a neighboring property.

Authorities obtained search warrants for both properties. During the operation, 100 animals were rescued and transported to Gracey's Rescue Ranch for care, EPCSO said.

On July 30, detectives obtained four arrest warrants for Torres with a total bond of $60,000.

They arrested Torres the next day. After a civil hearing, the court awarded 69 of the rescued animals to the rescue ranch, which will give treatment and rehabilitation, EPCSO said.

EPCSO said the disposition for the rest of the animals is pending.

The sheriff's office said it anticipates additional criminal charges as the investigation is active.