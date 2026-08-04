Man pleads guilty to 2023 I-25 shooting that killed 17-year-old outside of Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man received a 14-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday. Drake Armendariz shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in the Las Cruces area back in March 2023.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Armendariz' sentencing. It said Armendariz was 16 years old at the time of the shooting on March 3, 2023. He fired six rounds into a vehicle driving on I-25 just outside Las Cruces.

The gunfire hit Benjamin Archuleta, a passenger in the vehicle, and was transported to a hospital. He died one day before his 18th birthday, the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said the case was originally dismissed prejudice in February 2024 by the previous district attorney. After taking office, Doña Ana County District Attorney Fernando Macias reviewed the case and had the charges reinstated.

District Attorney Fernando Macias said, “This case is a reminder that choices have consequences, and our office will continue to hold violent offenders accountable, including young offenders.”

Armendariz originally received a 30-year prison sentence. The district attorney's office said with 16 years suspended, he has an effective sentence of 14 years. He also received 793 days of pre-sentence confinement credit.

Upon his release, Armendariz will be a convicted felon, serve two years of parole and have five years of probation, the district attorney's office said.

“We waited 3 long years for justice, but the time has come,” said Lucky Archuleta, the victim's uncle. “You probably deserved more, but God forgives.”

In March 2023, authorities also arrested 16-year-old Daniel Ortiz in connection with the shooting, ABC-7 previously reported.