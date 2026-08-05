Deshawndre Washington misses court for 2nd time in a week

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Former New Mexico State University basketball player Deshawndre Washington failed to appear in court again Wednesday. He's accused of 15 felonies for an alleged hazing scandal during the 2022-23 basketball season at NMSU.

In Wednesday morning's motion trial, many virtually called into the courtroom through Zoom. Washington didn't answer the call of the court when his name came up, according to the court.

Judge Conrad Perea lifted a gag order for the trial so those involved in the case can speak about it publicly.

ABC-7 reached out to Washington's defense team and the New Mexico Attorney General's Office for comment.

Monday, Washington missed court and was later seen playing in a basketball tournament in Lebanon. A judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his absence.

Washington's team will be charged for the jurors and interpreters used Monday.

Washington signed with Sagesse Sports Club, a team based in Lebanon, back in May.

According to his agency and father, Washington tried to get into the U.S. for his trial, but couldn't due to military conflict in the Middle East.

Washington's agency told ABC-7 it submitted paperwork before the trial started with statements from U.S. Embassy and Lebanese officials explaining he couldn't travel due to security concerns.

Sean Wright, Washington's father, said Washington isn't trying to hide from anything. His agency said he wanted to be in Las Cruces for the trial to prove his innocence.