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El Paso County Crime

Deputies arrest man after Canutillo stabbing

EPCSO
By
New
Published 10:11 AM

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 20-year-old man for an alleged stabbing in Canutillo. Adam Fierro faces an aggravated assault charge.

At 1:48 a.m. Sunday, deputies went to the 600 block of Joe Angel Road in Canutillo for an assault report, EPCSO said. It happened in a neighborhood near the Outlet Mall.

Deputies found a 21-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Deputies gave first aid until a fire crew and ambulance arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

An investigation revealed the stabbing happened after a dispute between neighbors escalated into violence. Deputies found a knife believed to have been used, EPCSO said.

After the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Fierro, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Fierro's bond was set at $75,000.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso County Crime
Adam Fierro
canutillo
el paso county sheriff's office

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