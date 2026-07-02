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Shooting

Las Cruces woman killed while trying to stop possible suicide attempt

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Published 12:31 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A woman was shot and killed Wednesday and a 32-year-old man was hospitalized after a possible attempted suicide, the Las Cruces Police Department said Thursday.

At about 9:30 p.m., Las Cruces police and fire crews went to a home at Los Ranchitos off Elks Drive after a reported gunshot victim.

First responders found a 58-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, police said. She died to her injuries.

Police said they won't identify the woman until her family has been notified.

Police arrested the 32-year-old man at the home, according to a news release. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his hand and went to a hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed the man allegedly threatened to commit suicide and pulled out a handgun.

The woman tried to stop him, according to police, and that's when the gun fired, hit the man's hand and killed the woman.

LCPD said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. They didn't identify the man.

Article Topic Follows: Shooting
Las Cruces Police Department
Los Ranchitos road

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Gabrielle Lopez

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