UTEP works to kick off Covid-19 testing program to identify asymptomatic people

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The University of Texas at El Paso is making final preparations to it coronavirus testing program aimed at identifying asymptomatic people and control the spread of the virus on campus.

The program is being led by faculty in the Border Biomedical Research Center and departments of Biological Sciences, Public Health Sciences and Mathematics. It's also being funded by the CARES Act.

Those who are experiencing symptoms or come in contact with anyone who has the virus are asked not to come on campus for testing and report it to the university.

Students, faculty and staff will be asked to fill out a one-time consent form once officially testing begins.

According to the university they expect to have test results within 24 to 48 hours. Anyone who tests positive will receive a call from the university's and will be required to stay home. The university said it will work immediately to identify and contact any student or faculty member has been exposed.

UTEP said there's also a possibility someone could "receive an inconclusive, or indeterminate, result." Adding that if that happens "there was not enough material collected during the swabbing process."

The university is asking all students who will be on campus to participate in the program.

Testing begins the week of August 17 for faculty, staff and students living on campus.

Students who come on campus for certain classes begin testing on the first day of the fall semester August 24.

Locations on where testing will be held are subject to change. For now, testing sites will be located at the Fox Fine Arts Complex, the Engineering and Classroom buildings, the Union, and the Undergraduate Learning Center.

For more information, click here.