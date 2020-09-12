Employee at Mayfield High in Las Cruces tests positive for virus

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – An employee at Mayfield High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials with the Las Cruces Public Schools District announced Saturday.

According to district officials, the employee has not been inside any building on the Mayfield campus since Aug. 28.

Mayfield Principal Eric Fraas notified the staff about the positive test on Friday. If contact tracing determines that anyone has been in “meaningful contact” with that employee, they will be contacted directly, officials said.