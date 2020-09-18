After 1st week of school, Canutillo ISD says 2 test positive for virus

Education

CANUTILLO, Texas – Two people in the Canutillo Independent School District have tested positive for Covid-19, the district announced Friday afternoon.

One person at Reyes Elementary School tested positive just prior to in-person instruction beginning on Monday.

The other case was identified late Thursday afternoon at Alderete Middle School.

The district did not say whether the infected individuals were students, teachers or staff.

In a statement sent to ABC-7, the district said, “The areas of the campus where the individuals were have been cleaned and disinfected and regular cleaning procedures have continued in the rest of all district facilities.”

The schools remain open.

The district also said that anyone who was determined to be in close contact with the individuals has been contacted and will remain off-campus for up to 14 days as a precaution.