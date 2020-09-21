2 more LCPS employees test positive for virus, bringing total to 10

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Two more Las Cruces Public Schools employees have tested positive for Covid-19, the district announced Monday.

These cases bring the total number of LCPS employees who have tested positive to 10.

One employee works at Hermosa Heights Elementary and the other is at Mesa Middle School, according to a short statement issued by the school district.

The Hermosa Heights employee learned of their test results on Sunday but has not been on campus since Sept. 14. The school district did not release any information about the other employee.

Staff members at both schools have been notified, according to the district. Mesa Middle was closed on Monday and will reopen after the building is sanitized. Hermosa Heights is also scheduled to be sanitized.