Education

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso High School student who was on campus Friday has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the El Paso Independent School District.

The district on Saturday said it had notified all students and staff who may have been in the same areas on campus.

District officials called the incident “low risk” because of what they said was the limited contact the student had with other students and staff.

All affected areas of campus have also been disinfected, officials said.