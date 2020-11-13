Las Cruces Public Schools suspends all in-person classes, sports & student activities

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – All Las Cruces Public Schools’ athletics programs, in-person learning classes and student organizations meeting in small groups will immediately be suspended, the district announced.

That’s to conform to the state’s new shelter-in-place order.

About two-dozen students were in classrooms this week for special education, in-person learning, according to the district. That number was expected to grow.

Athletics programs across the district were conducting practices, and some student organizations at the high-school level were meeting under the previous health order.

That order was amended Friday to suspend all non-essential business and activities.