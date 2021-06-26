Dozens in Las Cruces protest in support of dropping mask mandate for school kids

Education

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Approximately 50 people of all ages gathered in Las Cruces on Saturday to demonstrate in support of unmasking New Mexico school kids.

"Wearing the same mask all day everyday for kids is ridiculous,” protester Jeff Pack said.

"I don't believe that these kids need to wear masks because it's not doing anything except torturing them,” another protestor, Barbara Veer, said.

Veer doesn't have any kids in school anymore, but said she is passionate enough about the cause to protest anyway.

Others who do have kids in school told ABC-7 they want to make sure their children can breathe freely.

"Many people have known for a long time that masks don't even work,” contended protester Terry Hamilton. “I feel like we were lied to and now we're being pressured."