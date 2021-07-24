El Paso Armed Services YMCA offers backpacks, school supplies

Education

EL PASO, Texas -- The first day of school, Aug. 2, is right around the corner and one Borderland group is leading the charge in ensuring students are set for success this coming school year.

The Armed Services YMCA started with just 20 backpacks 10 years ago. The goal this year is 500 backpacks.

"It's not just to Fort Bliss, it's opening to everybody that may have been affected and can benefit from the resources of having a backpack and some school supplies to get the first day of school started,” said Beatriz Ramirez, the program director of the El Paso Armed Services YMCA.

Each backpack will contain 10 items, some of which may include composition books, lined paper, pocket folders, 24 pack of crayons, glue sticks, sharpeners, safety scissors, 12 pack of colored pencils, pencils, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes, rulers and tissue boxers.

"A lot of us that put this together are parents, so we kind of take those first basic items we know any grade can benefit from and put them in there,” Ramirez said.

Registration to grab a backpack at the drive-thru back to school bash event opened on July 19, and if and when spots fill up you'll be put on a wait list.

Once you've got a spot you can pick up your pack between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at the Armed Services YMCA Child Development Center.

If you want to get involved and donate you can go to one of five locations and drop off items:

Old Sheepdog Brewery: 3900 Rosa Ave.

Applebee’s Grill and Bar: 4700 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr.

Mountain Star Brewing Company: 11135 Pellicano Dr.

Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse: 1620 N. Resler Dr.

ASYMCA Lodge: 7600 Comington St.

Or you can donate from the comfort of your own home via an Amazon wish list.