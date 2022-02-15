Skip to Content
EPISD Board leaves mask rule in place; lifts student travel ban

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso ISD Board of Trustees updated some Covid-19 policies but has left the mask rule in place.

Among the changes, the board lifted the student travel ban, allowing students to attend school-related activities, and the school board also transferred all decision-making power on issues related to Covid to the Superintendent.

According to the board, as many as 2,000 students have opted out of the mask rule.

David Gonzalez

