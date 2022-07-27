El Pasoans are getting the opportunity to cook food with solar power

EL PASO, Texas - Various organizations in El Paso are coming together to allow more locals to participate in the solar-powered cooking program. The cooking class has already been running since January with about 60 students, but now with more monetary donations, the program has nearly doubled, with 107 students participating.

The donation of $125,000 to help the program expand came from a partnership between the Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development, or CREEED, and the VELA Educational Fund.

On Wednesday, both organizations and the students will demonstrate how the cooking class works and will have more information about the program from 10-12 p.m. at Logan Park.