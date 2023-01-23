School Choice Week begins across the country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- School choice week provides parents with information regarding their Child's schooling. K through 12 education in America is transforming, as millions of parents rethink their children’s education and how and where their children will learn.

According to School Choice Week, 53.7% of families have considered having their children attend another school.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, or homeschooling.

Education policies vary from state to state. In Texas, the state allows each district to set its own open enrollment policies, so the ability to choose a traditional public school varies.

Across Texas, events will be put in place to show a wide variety of school options, from in-school activities to larger celebrations.

For more information regarding school choice week: https://schoolchoiceweek.com