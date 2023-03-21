The Teacher Vacancy Task Force recommendations to help with the teacher shortage in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One year ago Governor Greg Abbot ordered a task force to look at the state’s teacher shortage problem at schools in Texas.

The Teacher Vacancy Task Force report focuses on policy recommendations such as; compensation, working conditions, and training for teachers in Texas. The goal of the task force is to implement a plan to attract and retain educators in Texas.

In the task force survey, teachers said that the workload is the No. 1 reason they leave the workforce. The report states low campus morale, discipline and a lack of mental health support are leading factors to workplace stress. The force is also working to implement a study to see how much time teachers spend working outside of the classroom.

Texas ranks in the bottom half nationally for average teacher salary, coming in at 28th, according to the National Education Association. While the task force believes pay is a top priority, it also called for a better employment pipeline and improved techniques to keep teachers in the field.

Governor Greg Abbott says his office will work with lawmakers to help with the concerns and solutions in the report.