El Paso experts are redefining success for students

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Experts and educators are challenging the traditional metrics of success and advocating for a more well-rounded approach to personal growth and success.

For years, the academic journey has revolved around top grades and college acceptances. The pressure to excel academically often takes a toll on students' mental health, contributing to anxiety and depression. Parenting expert Rachel Simmons highlights this issue, emphasizing that many students feel they are not enough as they are

Ana Homayoun, an academic advisor and the author of "Erasing the Finish Line: The New Blueprint for Success Beyond Grades and College Admissions,” is bringing awareness to this issue. In her book, Homayoun presents a different perspective on success, by highlighting the importance of mastering essential life skills, from time management to self-care.

Homayoun also advocates for meaningful connections. She encourages students to step out of their comfort zones and introduce themselves to 3-5 new people each week when starting a new school. These connections, she believes, are integral to personal and academic success.

Homayoun's book is not just for students; it's a call to action for parents, teachers, counselors, and adolescents. It challenges them to redefine success beyond academic metrics and embrace a more inclusive perspective.