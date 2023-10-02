Intersession activities at Douglass Elementary moved after fire in South El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District is moving intersession activities scheduled to happen this week at Douglass Elementary School to nearby Aoy Elementary School. A fire at an apartment complex near Douglass on Sunday prompted the change.
The district released the following statement addressing the changes:
"Out of an abundance of caution, intersession activities scheduled for this week, Oct. 3-6, at Douglass Elementary School will move to Aoy Elementary School in the wake of a significant fire that occurred near Douglass on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Students will be picked up by bus at Douglass Elementary School at 7:35 a.m. and be transported to Aoy Elementary School throughout the week. Buses will pick up students from Aoy at approximately 11:45 a.m. and transport them back to Douglass at the end of the day.
All other campuses impacted by the fire will resume normal operations.
This change in schedule was prompted by a Condition 4 fire in South El Paso that broke out late Sunday and resulted in the cancellation of intersession activities previously scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2, at Bowie High School, Guillen Middle School, and Aoy, Douglas, and Hart elementary schools."El Paso Independent School District