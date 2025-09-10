McDonald’s launches ‘I Love to Read’ Program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- McDonald's is launching its "I Love to Read" Program in an effort to inspire young people in El Paso to pick up a book. McDonalds officials say they aim to foster a lifelong love of reading in El Paso's youth.

McDonalds is partnering with Clint, Fabens, and Canutillo Independent School Districts for this new program. K-3rd grade students from those districts who read one book per week over an eight-week period (September 15 through December 7, 2025) will be eligible to receive free McDonald's treats like ice cream cones, chicken nuggets, and hamburgers.

Each participating elementary school will also get $1,000 from McDonald's to boost students' excitement about reading.

If students finish the eight-week program, they can get certificates, a free book, and entry into a sweepstakes for prizes like a bicycle or a McDonald's party.

“Our goal is to help every student achieve grade-level reading by third grade, while also making reading fun, rewarding, and something they look forward to doing,” said Richard Castro, Owner/Operator of McDonald’s.