LCPS relaunches ‘Count Me In’ initiative to increase school attendance

Las Cruces Public Schools students return to class on Wednesday after the holidays, but still face a decrease in school attendance, which brought their "Count Me In" initiative.

It began years ago, but it was on hiatus — now it's relaunched on Jan. 7 all with hopes to increase school attendance after the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"If COVID taught us anything, it taught our students how to get work done without being present, which has some, some pros and cons with it. I mean, it teaches them to be independent," said Kelly Jameson, LCPS Director of Communications.

Initially, "Count me in" would award a high school senior a car at the end of the year, but now LCPS wants to distribute the award to several students in every school with $1,000 cash prizes.

After COVID, the school district saw chronic absenteeism — which is 10 or more days of missing school in a semester.

"Students get ahead in class when they show up," Jameson said. "It's not just learning outside of the classroom, but it's helping to contribute to other students success in that learning environment."

After winter break, many students miss school because of illnesses spreading — but many high school students start working and have no choice but to miss school.

"But regular attendance in school really shows students, how to be successful in and outside of the classroom," said Jameson. "It shows better engagement, it shows relationship building."

Now, Jameson said they're seeing a significant learning gap.

"We know that students are successful when they show up to learn every day. They're engaged, their scores improve," she said. "The habits of highly successful people are showing up and being accountable every day."

Jameson said they'll be able to determine if they're seeing improvement by the end of this school year.