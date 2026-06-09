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Historic Magoffin Home offers ‘hard hat tours’ to show adobe restoration work

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Published 10:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Starting Wednesday, people can tour the Magoffin Home amid its restoration.

The Magoffin Home in Downtown El Paso "tells the stories of a multicultural family that influenced the development of the Southwest borderlands," the Texas Historical Commission said.

The mansion has been closed as crews repair the 150-year-old adobe bricks, but tourists will have a chance to watch experts at work. The historical commission said tourists can even see parts of the building not visible since the walls first went up in the 1870s.

Hard hat tours will be available on some Wednesdays and Saturdays through July, with more dates to be added. Tours start June 10.

Tourists have to be at least 6 years old, according to the historical commission. To take the tour, you have to wear a hard hat (provided at the tour), close-toed shoes and long pants.

Tourists wear hard hats as they tour the Magoffin Home.
(Courtesy: Texas Historical Commission)

Adult admission is $7, senior admission is $6 and students can get in for $4.

The historical commission recommended making a reservation, which you can do through this website.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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