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St. Pius X Catholic School closing due to low enrollment, financial struggles

MGN
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Published 6:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- St. Pius X Catholic Parish announced the closure of St. Pius X Catholic School Wednesday.

The parish said the school's enrollment fell since the COVID-19 pandemic and caused financial challenges.

According to parish leaders, current and estimated enrollment numbers indicate an annual operating deficit totaling more than $300,000. Keeping the school open would "jeopardize the long-term financial stability and pastoral mission of the parish."

“While this chapter of our parish’s history is coming to an end, our mission as a community of faith continues,” Pastor Rev. Sánchez said. “We remain committed to nurturing the spiritual growth of our children, supporting families, and accompanying those affected by this transition.”

The parish said its leaders will work with families to help them look at other educational options for the next school year.

Fr. Sanchez shared his gratitude for the school's principal, board, teachers, staff, volunteers and parents for dedicating themselves to the school's mission.

According to the school's Facebook, students had their last day of school May 22.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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